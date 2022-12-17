New and old kick off 2023 at Holland Theatre

BELLEFONTAINE — Sounds both old and new will fill the stage of the historic Holland Theatre in January 2023.

The first show of the new year is “Tapestry: A Carole King Tribute” on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m. Starring Jeannie Austin on piano and vocals with her back-up singers and band, “Tapestry” faithfully recreates the glorious sound of a Carole King concert, from “You’ve Got a Friend” to “The Loco-Motion,” and “Natural Woman” to “Pleasant Valley Sunday” and “Beautiful.”

Next, Hawktail takes the stage on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 7:30 p.m. Four luminaries of acoustic music — fiddler Brittany Haas, bassist Paul Kowert, guitarist Jordan Tice and mandolinist Dominick Leslie — have united as Hawktail to create modern, original instrumental music. Flush with orchestral sweeps and sparse vigils, the band’s cosmopolitan sound is not what you’d expect from a string band.

For the complete Holland lineup, go to www.thehollandtheatre.org/tickets. Tickets are available online or though the box office, 937-592-9002.