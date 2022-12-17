Tipp BOE approves donations/grants

TIPP CITY — During the Tipp City Board of Education’s regular session meeting, the board approved the acceptance of multiple donations and grants, approved the renewal of supplemental position contracts, appointed a president pro tempore, renewed district insurance and voted to begin the OFCC ELPP application process.

The donations accepted by the board during the Monday, Dec. 12, meeting included two anonymous donations. The board accepted $300 from the anonymous donor for the Tippecanoe Athletic Department and $300 for the Tippecanoe Swim Program for their season. The board also accepted a $10,000 donation from the L.T. Ball’s Parent Association. The funds from LTPA will be used for the purchase of five Demco CEF IDEA Island Tables to be used in the new STEM/Makerspace Lab.

The board also approved the acceptance of a $6,205 grant from the Miami County Foundation. The grant funds are to be used for music stands at the Tippecanoe middle and high schools at a cost of $4,200 and for environmental design software at L.T. Ball Intermediate School for $2,005.

The supplemental positions the board voted to approve renewal of include Bryan Gronski as the head high school baseball coach; Michael Munns as the head high school softball coach; Emily Fowler, David Weimer and Lindsey Morrison as assistants for the high school musical; Elise Cooper as an assistant for instrumental music; and Anthony Izor as a volunteer wrestling coach at Tippecanoe Middle School. All of the contract renewals were effective as of Dec. 13, 2022.

The board voted unanimously to appoint board member Richard Mains as a president pro tempore to preside over the organizational meeting on Jan. 4, 2023.