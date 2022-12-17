Local Christmas church events

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church

WEST MILTON — The Good Shepherd Lutheran Church presents their annual Sounds of Christmas concert on Friday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m. The concert is free and will be performed in the sanctuary of the church at 1209 S. Main St., West Milton.

First United Church of Christ

TROY — The church invites guests to join them for Milk and Cookies with Santa and Mrs. Claus on Saturday, Dec. 17. There will be two sessions; from 9 to 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Each session, kids will have the opportunity to decorate their own Christmas cookies, visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and make a Christmas craft. The event is free but registration is required. Registration can be done by calling the church office at 937-339-5871. Registration closes on Monday, Dec. 12.

Westminster Presbyterian Church

PIQUA — The Westminster Presbyterian Church is hosting God’s Table and asks the community to join them in a Christmas meal to welcome God’s Table back into their dining room on Saturday, Dec. 17. The meal will be at the church, 325 W. Ash St., Piqua, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Doors open at 11:15 a.m. and the menu includes spiral ham, cheesy potatoes, green beans, strawberry salad, a roll and dessert. The drive-thru will not be open for this meal, but take-out containers will be available.

Pleasant Hill First Brethren Church

PLEASANT HILL — The First Brethren Church is hosting a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service on Dec. 24, at 7:30 p.m. The church is located at 210 North Church St., Pleasant Hill. For more information call 937-676-2802.