New Bremen celebrates its pumpkin history

NEW BREMEN – What began as a community endeavor to get into the history books has now evolved into a celebration of New Bremen’s proud pumpkin history through events, music, and food.

It started in 2003 when the village of New Bremen collectively decided to break the Guinness World Record for the largest pumpkin pie ever created. They succeeded but were unfortunately beaten out by another group in 2009. However, New Bremen responded in 2010 by cooking up an enormous 1.8-ton pie, reclaiming the title of home of the “world’s largest pumpkin pie” that they hold to this day.

There’s no question that such an honor is worth celebrating, and celebrate it the community will on Sept. 22-23 when New Bremen will hold its annual New Bremen Pumpkin Fest.

The event will kick off Friday, Sept. 22, at the Crown Pavilion in the center of town. Starting at 4 p.m., Happy Hour and a Half will let some tired workers take a load off until 5:30 p.m.

Remember to get some food in your stomach with that drink when the Food Trucks and Tent opens at 5 p.m. They will remain open until midnight.

For kids so inclined to play directly after eating, the inflatables will be blown up at 5 p.m. and will stay up until dark.

Live entertainment for the night be provided by Brothers in Law from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. St. Marys-based band Forty Acre will perform from 8 p.m. until midnight.

The festivities start a little earlier the next day, Saturday, Sept. 23. From 7-10:30 a.m., breakfast will be prepared by the New Bremen Cub Scouts. At 11 a.m., the food trucks and tent will be open until 1 a.m. the next morning. Kids inflatables open at 11:00 a.m. and stay until 9 p.m.

Right in the home of the Bicycle Museum of America, the Great Pumpkin Roll Bike Ride returns with three course lengths (20, 30, and 60 miles) available to those participating.

The Artisan Showcase, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., will give participants a chance to shop pottery, clothing, jewelry, and paintings from a collection of local artists, craftsmen, and even a few committee members for the event.

For those seeking to showcase their own talents, a cornhole tournament will be held starting at 3 p.m.

Kids disinterested in the fine arts can participate in something a little more hands-on. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., children can explore various service vehicles, such as fire trucks and ambulances, at the Touch a Truck event. Those fond of real horsepower can head to the pony rides from 3-6 p.m.

Live music for the evening will be performed by a couple of artists. Toledo-based Drew J’s Travel Plaza will take the stage from 4 to 8 p.m. Bluffton’s Shifferly Road band will finish the night off from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. the next morning.

If Shifferly Road is lucky, they will be performing in front of a crowd of happy Buckeyes. The Ohio State – Notre Dame game will be projected on a large screen for all attendees to enjoy at 7:30 p.m. O-H…

To end the weekend of events, the raffle drawing will be held at 11:30 p.m., during a band break.

The 2023 New Bremen Pumpkin Fest will officially close at 1 a.m. Sunday morning. All proceeds from this year’s event will be donated to local causes in New Bremen.