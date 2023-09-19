New Path receives 4-star rating from Charity Navigator

TIPP CITY – The New Path Inc. has announced its “strong, financial health and ongoing accountability and transparency” has earned a four-star rating from Charity Navigator.

“This rating designates The New Path Inc. as an official ‘Give with Confidence’ charity,” according to a New Path press release, “indicating that our organization is using its donations effectively based on Charity Navigator’s criteria. Charity Navigator is America’s largest and most-utilized independent charity evaluator. Since 2001, the organization has been an unbiased and trusted source of information for more than 11 million donors annually.”

Charity Navigator analyzes nonprofit performance based on four key indicators, referred to as beacons. Currently, nonprofits can earn scores for the impact and results, accountability and finance, culture and community, and leadership and adaptability beacons.

“We are delighted to provide The New Path, Inc. with third-party accreditation that validates their operational excellence,” said Michael Thatcher, president and CEO of Charity Navigator, in the release. “The Four-Star Rating is the highest possible rating an organization can achieve. We are eager to see the good work that The New Path Inc. is able to accomplish in the years ahead.”

“Our Four-Star Charity Navigator is further validation that our supporters can trust our commitment to good governance and financial health,” said William Lutz, New Path executive director, in the release. “We hope that it will introduce our work to new supporters who can help us advance our mission to provide meaningful assistance to those families struggling throughout the Miami Valley.”

As for the future, The New Path Inc. is looking towards organizational growth: “As we enter 2024, our organization is excited about our merger with the well-known non-profit Clubhouse. Together, we are looking forward to serving families throughout the Miami Valley.”

The New Path’s rating and other information about charitable giving are available free of charge on www.charitynavigator.org. Individuals can also learn more about The New Path, through their website at www.newpathserves.org.