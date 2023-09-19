Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log

SUNDAY

-9:33 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street. Mekayla S. Reedy, 34, of Piqua, was charged with theft.

-4:47 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 100 block of Cassell Street.

-3:38 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 100 block of Staunton Street.

-11:57 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Autozone on Covington Avenue.

-7:03 a.m.:theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 500 block of Riverside Drive.

-12:14 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 800 block of Covington Avenue.

SATURDAY

-10:16 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 800 block of McKinley Avenue.

-10:11 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Walmart on East Ash Street. Jessica A. Snider, 39, of Sidney, and Dustin D. Snyder, 35, of Sidney, were charged with criminal trespassing.

-8:36 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 8400 block of North County Road 25A.

-6:45 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 400 block of Wood Street.

-8:03 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Murphy USA Gas on East Ash Street.

-2:23 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Shell on South Street.

FRIDAY

-9:45 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 1700 block of South Main Street.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.