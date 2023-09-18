Weekend Sports Roundup

URBANA — The Piqua boys soccer team blanked Urbana 3-0 Saturday.

Ty Pettus had one goal and two assists and Quintin Bachman and Max Kaye scored one goal each.

Josh Heath had eight saves in goal.

Bethel 4,

Ben Logan 4

BELLEFONTAINE — The Bethel boys soccer team played to a tie on the road Saturday.

Ethan Tallmadge scored three goals and Kason Etman had one goal.

David Kasimov had two assists and Nick Falkenstein and Evan Goodman had one assist each.

Grant Bean had eight saves in goal.

Troy Christian 3,

Dayton Christian 1

TROY — The Troy boys soccer team got a home win Saturday.

Alex Free had two goals and one assist, Noah Zeman had one goal and one assist and Marek Bollinger had one goal.

Karter Denson had five saves in goal.

New Knoxville 2,

Lehman 0

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic boys soccer team dropped a home match Saturday.

Colin Potts had 14 saves in goal.

GIRLS

SOCCER

Urbana 8,

Piqua 2

URBANA — The Piqua girls soccer team lost a road game Saturday.

Lehman 4,

Miami East 0

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic girls soccer team blanked Miami East in TRC action.

Eva Dexter had three goals and Emi Wray scored one goal.

Mara O’Leary had one assist and Callie Giguere had 17 saves in goal.

VOLLEYBALL

Fenwick 3,

Troy 0

MIDDLETOWN — The Troy volleyball team dropped a road match Saturday 25-11, 25-14, 25-16.

Josie Kleinhenz led Troy with three kills, while Sydney Astor had two blocks.

Julia Kimer had 12 assists and Lauren Koesters led the defense with 12 digs.

Maddy Williams had seven digs and Cema Rajab added six digs.

Tecumseh 2,

Piqua o

NEW CARLISLE — The Piqua volleyball team lost 25-14, 26-24 to Tecumseh Saturday.

Elizabeth Copsey had seven kills and Sherry Sprowl had nine assists, two blocks and 12 digs.

Abigail Kirk had eight assists and 10 digs, Riley Baker had two aces, Megan Hull had nine digs and Diana Gertner added six digs.

Wayne 2,

Piqua 1

NEW CARLISLE — The Piqua volleyball team lost to Wayne 25-14, 16-25, 25-5 Saturday.

Elizabeth Copsey had five kills and Riley Baker added four kills.

Sherry Sprowl had four kills, eight assists and six digs and Abigail Kirk added nine digs and five assists.

Miss. Valley 3,

Troy Christian 1

UNION CITY — The Troy Christian volleyball team lost a road match 25-11, 25-13, 23-25, 25-16 Saturday.