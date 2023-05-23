New Park Ranger sworn-in

TROY — The Miami County Park District sworn-in its new ranger, Aaron Bruss, Tuesday, at the Lost Creek Reserve cabin on East State Route 41 in Troy.

Bruss is a Miami County resident; he is originally from Greenville. He attended Edison State Community College in Piqua and graduated from law enforcement training at on Dec. 16, 2022, and received his associate degree in criminal justice on May 19, 2023.

Bruss said becoming a park ranger is pretty much a dream job, as he gets to combine his love of the outdoors with his love of law enforcement.

“Many reasons brought me to want to become a Park Ranger, but the main one was my dad. When I was younger, he would take me hiking nearly every weekend in Hocking Hills. I learned and acquired a special taste for how peaceful it was walking the trails and exploring the wilderness. Now that I am getting paid to do what I love blows my mind,” said Bruss.

Bruss will initially spend most of his working hours covering Stillwater Prairie but he will also be covering other parks as needed.

During his “downtime,” Bruss enjoys hiking, spending time with his family, and is an avid golfer.