Volunteer for TMCS Lunch On Us

TIPP CITY — Volunteer opportunities are available now for the TMCS Lunch On Us (LOU) program. Volunteer opportunities are available June 12 through Aug. 18.

LOU provides free lunches to children in Tipp City and Monroe Township during the summer months at the Global Methodist Church in Tipp City, 8 W. Main St., from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Closed July 3-4.

Duties will include: helping in meal preparation, packaging of food and clean up. Call 937-667-8631 for more information.

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a local non-profit organization responsible for identifying and filling the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. They provide recreational, educational, cultural and social service programs. Visit their website for more information at tmcomservices.org.