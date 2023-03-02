New, unique flower boutique opens in Piqua

By Amantha Garpiel

PIQUA — Lemon Meringue, a new floral boutique and plant shop, opened at 120 N. Main St. in Piqua on Feb. 10.

Owned by Amy Frasure, of Troy, and Betsy Lyman, of Piqua, Lemon Meringue aims to be an atypical flower shop. Offering not only pre-made bouquets, but various plants, a $25 build-your-own bouquet option and dried flowers bouquets, the two co-owners hope to bring a different type of shop to Piqua.

Another way the owners are hoping to set themselves apart is by hosting parties such as build and sip events during which the florists will help guests build their own bouquets while they enjoy a few drinks; this event will begin once to the store receives their liquor license. Lemon Meringue will also be available for clients to rent out the space for their own events such as bridal parties, baby showers or any event.

“We just needed a new option (in Piqua) and we want something more modern and not your typical local flower shop,” said Frasure. “So that was an idea and then two weeks later we had a building, and ever since then it’s just been a snowball effect and here we are. And we love it. Now we’ve even turned into more of a plant shop but we still offer all of the florist options.”

“I think we’re kind of trying to bring big city energy to the small town,” said Frasure.

The shop and the owners love to be a gathering spot for the community. According to Frasure, the store often has guests pop in to just hang out.

The co-owners also plan to keep the shop relevant throughout the entire year with seasonal display changes and options like pumpkin carving in the fall.

The shop will also travel to clients for events. Frasure noted they have been working with the YWCA and Piqua Country Club to potentially host bouquet or succulent arrangement building parties or other similar parties.

Lemon Meringue does not allow their flowers to go to waste. Currently, they can make arrangements with dried flowers and they even send out their dried flowers to be incorporated into soaps that are sold in the shop.

For more information on Lemon Meringue and the variety of things they offer, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LemonMeringueFloral or call the shop at 937-726-0451.