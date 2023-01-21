New Year greeting for the village of Pleasant Hill

To the editor:

As we begin our new year, let us remember the real reason for our Yuletide Season, and that is the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus. I wish to take this opportunity to thank all the residents that made the season even more special for all the beautiful lighting displays brought fourth in our community. Again many thanks to all those that took the time, the creativity, and the tedious work evolved setting up display lighting during our Yuletide Season.

The lighting displays meant so much to we elderly our community, as it brought back the times that Santa would pass out fruit and candy around our Monument Statue, which was wrapped in pine boughs, and lighted to show the way for Santa’s visit on Christmas Eve. It was satisfying to see the cooperation, and the interest our lighting residents gave to our village lighting competition.

As we enter the first month of our new year. I challenge all residents both new and elderly to take more of an interest in assisting our Mayor and Council in with both the planning and participating in the fourth coming events given the village resident , starting in the Spring and continuing thru the end of the year.

Let us all enjoy the fourth coming planned events our Mayor and Council create for our residents interaction with others, and the free entertainment provided for each and every one of our village residents. We are proud of living in one of the best villages in all of Ohio.

May I count on all residents residing in one of the top places to reside, not only all of Miami Country, but the entire state of Ohio. I am a community volunteer. I Mark Bradley will be one of the first to assist our governing body, our Mayor and Council, with all our village planned activities. for our new year 2023.

Thank you for being my village friend and a friend to all.

Sincerely your in faith,

Mark Bradley, Veteran, USAF

Pleasant Hill