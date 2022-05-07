Newton baseball can’t hold lead against Dayton Christian Saturday.

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton baseball team led 6-0 after four innings against Dayton Christian Saturday.

But, the Warriors scored 10 runs in their final three at bats to win 10-7.

Newton had taken a 4-0 lead in the second inning.

Ty Schauer and Colin Tackett singled.

Schauer scored on Parker Kanet’s bunt and Tackett scored on Lane Bayer’s double, with Kanet being thrown out at home.

Hudson Montgomery walked and Jyler VanCulin followed with a two-run double to make it 4-0.

In the third, Newton got two more runs to make it 6-0.

Brady Downing singled and Schauer doubled to put runners on second and third.

Downing scored on an error and Schauer scored on a bunt by Carson Knupp.

Both teams got a run in the fifth.

Dayton Christian’s Luke Carnegis singled with two out in the top of the fifth inning.

Nate Scanlon doubled to score Carnegis and make it 6-1.

In the Newton fifth, Tackett doubled and was sacrificed to third on a bunt by Kanet.

He came in to score when Bayer reached on an error to make it 7-1.

But, Dayton Christian responded with eight runs in the sixth inning to go up 9-7.

Isaac Scanlon singled and Nick Dillhoff was hit by a pitch.

John Wright followed with a two-run double.

Isaiah Bost’s fielder’s choice brought in a run and made it 7-4.

Nate Scallon had a two-run double and Alec Halter and Dillhoff had RBI singles and Isaiah Scanlon had a fielder’s choice in his second at bat in the inning.

Dayton Christian added a single run in the seventh for the final margin.

Noah Wickline and Caleb Tomblin reached on errors.

Carnegis singled to load the bases and Tomblin scored on a balk.

Bayer was 2-for-5 with a double for Newton, while VanCulin was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

Schauer was 3-for-4 with two doubles and Tackett was 2-for-4 with a double.

Tackett pitched the first five innings, allowing one run on four hits and striking out five before the Warriors had seven hits in their final two at bats.

They also took advantage of five Newton errors.

Carnegis was 2-for-4 for the Warriors and Nate Scanlon was 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Wright had a double and two RBIs and Wickline was 2-for-4.

Carnegis and Wright combined on a 10-hitter, striking out seven and walking three.