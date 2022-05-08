Southwest District Sectional Baseball Pairings

The Troy baseball team received the fourth seed in the Dayton D-I SuperSectional at the Southwest District sectional pairings Sunday and Piqua received the 10th seed.

Troy, 16-3, will host the winner of eight seed Sidney (12-7) and 18 seed Fairborn (3-16) at 5 p.m. May 19 at the Market Street diamond.

The winner will advance to the district semifinal on May 24 at Centerville High School, with five seed Springboro (15-6) the likely opponent.

Piqua, 13-6, will host 13 seed Northmont (4-16) at 5 p.m. May 17 at Hardman Field.

The winner will play at third seed Miamisburg (16-3) on May 19.

The district semifinal is May 24 at Beavercreek High School.

D-II

The Tippecanoe baseball team received the top seed in the six-team Kenton Ridge D-II sectional.

The Red Devils, 13-7, will host the winner of four seed Graham (10-9) and five seed Urbana (4-14) at 5 p.m. on May 19.

The district semifinal is May 24, with two seed Kenton Ridge (11-6) the likely opponent.

Milton-Union is the eight seed in the Dayton D-II sectional.

The Bulldogs (4-14) will host 10 seed Dunbar (4-7) at 5 p.m. May 17.

The winner will play at second seed Chaminade-Julienne (14-5) at 5 p.m. May 19.

The district semifinal is May 24 at Miamisburg High School.

D-III

Miami East received the eight seed, Bethel received the 11 seed and Covington received the 12 seed.

East is in Dayton 2 bracket.

The Vikings (10-6) will host 16 seed Brookville (5-11) at 5 p.m. on May 16.

The winner will play at four seed Arcanum (12-3) on May 18.

The district semifinal is May 23 with six seed Versailles (9-7), the likely opponent.

Bethel and Covington are the in the Dayton 4 bracket.

The Bees (7-9) will host the Buccs (7-9) at 5 p.m. on May 18.

The winner will play in the district semifinal May 23, with top seed Ben Logan (11-2) the likely opponent.

D-IV

In the Dayton 1 and 2 brackets, Troy Christian (13-4) received the second seed.

The Eagles will host the winner of seven seed Twin Valley South (7-7) and nine seed Tri-Village (7-10) at 5 p.m. May 18.

The winner will advance to the district semifinal on May 23 at the Troy Market Street diamond. The likely opponent will be three seed Southeastern (12-6).

In the Dayton 3 and 4 brackets, Newton (13-4) is the third seed, Bradford (10-9) is the five seed and Lehman Catholic (4-12) is the nine seed.

Newton and Lehman are in the Dayton 3 bracket.

Lehman will host 10 seed Mississinawa Valley (4-14) at 5 p.m. May 16.

The winner will play two seed Russia (11-5) at 5 p.m. May 18.

Newton will host the winner of four seed Ansonia (11-6) and six seed Botkins (11-8) at 5 p.m. May 18.

The district semifinal is at 6 p.m. May 23 at Vandalia-Butler High School.

Bradford is in the Dayton 4 bracket.

The Railroaders will host the winner of six seed Riverside (9-7) and seven seed Jackson Center (7-8) at 5 p.m. May 18.

The winner will advance to the district semifinal at 5 p.m. May 23 at Newton High School, with top seed Fort Loramie (15-6) the likely opponent.