PLEASANT HILL — Newton Kindergarten Registration is now open for the 2023-2024 school year.

Students who will be 5 years old prior to August 1, 2023 are eligible. Visit the school’s website at newton.k12.oh.us and follow the steps to register.

The school looks forward to meeting the future Newton Indians at Kindergarten Screening on Thursday, May 4, 2023. If you have any questions, contact the elementary office at 937-676-2002.