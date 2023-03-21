Troy Police reports

Police log

TUESDAY

-1:48 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at the Royal Inn on Brukner Drive.

MONDAY

-10:29 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of Julian Court.

-8:09 p.m. disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of South Walnut Street.

-7:57 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 500 block of South Miami Street.

-2:56 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault near the intersection of South Market Street and East Race Street.

