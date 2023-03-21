Wise celebrates 100th birthday

By Amantha Garpiel

[email protected]

TROY — Robert E. “Bob” Wise celebrated his 100th birthday on Saturday, March 18, at the Piqua Fish and Game, located at 9344 Spiker Road, with his family and friends from over the years.

While the family celebrated on March 18, Wise’s birthday is on March 22.

Wise was born on March 22, 1923, and grew up in Covington working on his family’s farm on Klinger Road. As the oldest of six siblings, surviving of 11 children, Wise was often tasked with helping his father with work around the family farm.

He was pulled out of school in eighth grade by his father to begin working at the gravel pit. He went on to attend school for plumbing, heating and air conditioning and received his degree and licensure to work in multiple cities surrounding Troy. He eventually joined Carrier Air Conditioning, where he worked until his retirement in 1964.

Later, he married Elizabeth Landis and had a daughter, Bonnie. Now, he also has two grandsons and four great-grandchildren.

He has since lost his wife and is remarried to Pat, who he has now been married to and living with for almost 20 years.

Cards to share in his birthday celebration are welcome at 1107 E. Mulberry St., Troy.