Piqua Police reports

Police log

March 19

-3:46 p.m.: theft. Jeffery Shepherd, 52, of Dayton, was charged with theft and possession of drugs after officers received a report from the Walmart on East Ash Street.

March 18

-5:19 p.m.: warrant. Robert Lee, 48, of Greenville, and Jaimie Lindsey, 29, of Piqua, were both arrested on warrants after officers received a report of a domestic disturbance on the 200 block of East Main Street.

-5:49 a.m.: domestic violence. Trevonn Smith, 33, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence and arrested on a warrant on the 600 block of South Downing Street.

March 16

-2:10 a.m.: domestic violence. Darryl Vanhook, 38, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence after an adult female reported that Vanhook allegedly threatened her with physical violence.

-12:46 a.m.: shots fired. On the 1100 block of Washington Avenue, officers received a report of a male shooting a gun in the area. Officers located the suspect.

March 15

-7:06 p.m.: domestic violence. Philip Collins, 28, of Piqua, was charged with criminal damaging/endangering and domestic violence.

