Newton Student Council to celebrate veterans

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton Student Council would like to invite veterans to come its Veterans Day Celebration, honoring this day of American pride.

“We invite you and your family to our reception following our ceremony of recognition,” said a press release from the student council.

The event will be held on Nov. 11, 2022 at 9:45 a.m. Newton High School, 201 Long St., Pleasant Hill. Please call to RSVP at 937-676-2002.

If able to attend, please arrive, between 9:15-9:30 a.m. and enter through the high school doors.

“If you are not able to attend, or you have a family member you would like to honor,” the release said, “we ask that you email the following information: name, branch, rank and a picture or two [email protected] .”