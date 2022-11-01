Piqua YMCA ‘Saturday Night Live-Gym, Swim‘

PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA Piqua Branch is offering a “Saturday Night Live – Gym and Swim” event on Saturday, Nov. 12 for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade. This will be a fun-filled night with gym games, swimming and the activity center.

Check in begins at 5:15 p.m. and pick up is at 9 p.m. Register at the Piqua Branch or over the phone at 937-773-9622.

Cost is $10 for members and $16 for non-members. Registration is limited, so register early.

For further questions and information, contact Jaime Hull at 937-773-9622 or via email at [email protected]