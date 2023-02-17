Newton’s Trucksis advances to D-II district bowling

HUBER HEIGHTS — Newton bowler Dalton Trucksis advanced as an individual to the D-II district tournament Thursday.

Trucksis rolled games of 224, 223 and 177 for a 624 series and finished 15th overall.

Newton finished 16th as a team with a 3,362 total.

Alex Hartman had games of 170, 125 and 209 and Grayden Stocker rolled games of 143, 175 and 131.

Blake Reish had games of 158, 136 and 145 and Razz Garber had games of 145 and 149.

Newton had baker games of 170, 186, 159, 157, 132 and 141 and team games of 802, 804 and 811.