Thursday Basketball Roundup

CLAYTON — The Milton-Union boys basketball team got huge games from Cooper Brown and Connor Yates to outlast Valley View 70-61 in double overtime Thursday in a Northmont D-III first-round game.

The Bulldogs, the 10th seed, will play seventh seed Versailles at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in second-round action.

Milton-Union, 13-10, trailed 18-10 after one quarter and 26-22 at halftime.

The Bulldogs closed to within 40-38 after three quarters and the game was tied 50-50 at the end of regulation and 60-60 after one overtime.

Milton would outscore Valley View 10-1 in the second overtime to get the win.

Brown had 34 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals and Yates had 22 points, 19 rebounds and six blocked shots.

Tyler Kress added seven points.

GIRLS

D-II

Tippecanoe 50,

Oakwood 47

NEW CARLISLE — The Tippecanoe girls basketball team advanced to the D-II district finals with a win over Oakwood Thursday night at Tecumseh High School.

Tipp, 18-7 will play the Purcell-Marian-Mercy McAuley winner on Feb.24 at Mason.

D-III

Miami East 52,

Carlisle 25

COVINGTON — In Covington D-III sectional action, the Lady Vikings cruised to a second-round win.

Miami East, 19-5 and the second seed will play seventh seed Versailles at 7:30 p.m. Monday night in the district semifinal.

Russia 59,

Bradford 11

SIDNEY — The Bradford girls basketball team lost to Russia in Sidney D-IV sectional action.

The Railroaders finished the season with an 0-21 record.