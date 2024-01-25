Nominations open for 2024 Outstanding Senior Citizen

DAYTON — Show your appreciation to an older adult who goes above and beyond in your county by nominating them for a 2024 Outstanding Senior Citizen Award.

The Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2, is accepting nominations for Outstanding Senior Citizen for each of the nine counties in their region: Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby.

Service in any field of endeavor should be considered. Check nomination guidelines on the form for eligibility requirements. Previous award recipients cannot be considered. Older Americans Month is celebrated every May and this year’s theme is “Powered by Connection.”

Consider taking the time today to nominate an outstanding individual over the age of 60 who impacts your community. The deadline for all nominations is March 22. Each county’s Council on Aging will select its Outstanding Senior Citizen, who will be recognized in the local media and the Area Agency on Aging’s website and newsletter.

The nomination form can be found on the Agency website at: https://info4seniors.org/accepting-nominations-for-2024-outstanding-senior-citizen-awards/.

Or contact Kelsey Snowden at 937-341-3020 or [email protected] to have a nomination form mailed to you.