Piqua Police respond to suspicious vehicle

By Mike Ullery

For Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — At approximately 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 25, Miami County 911 received a call regarding a welfare check on a car parked on the southeast quadrant of the public square in downtown Piqua.

Piqua Police arrived to find the vehicle locked and were forced to break a window to gain entry. Once inside, they discovered a deceased male, who apparently died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The male whose name has not yet been release, was a 31-year-old Piqua resident.

No further details are available at this time.