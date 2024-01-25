Grand Lake Health System receives heart failure certification

The Grand Lake Health System team Courtesy photo

ST. MARYS — Grand Lake Health System, an affiliate of Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, announced that it has received Heart Failure Advanced Certification (HFAC) from DNV. The certification affirms an organization’s excellence in heart failure diagnosis and treatment inclusive of initial diagnostic services, and therapies related to heart failure, as well as clear metrics to evaluate program outcomes. They are the first in Ohio to receive this certification and one of eight in the nation.

“Heart Failure Advanced Certification lets our community know we have the resources and commitment to provide the best possible care for heart failure patients,” said Jill Engel, director of inpatient services and heart failure program committee chair. “It’s a combination of the right equipment, multidisciplinary personnel, and training to provide the best possible patient care. Achieving certification validates all the tremendous effort we have put into the program, ensuring the health and safety of our patients.”

DNV’s HFAC is dedicated to helping hospitals improve quality and patient safety. The DNV HFAC requirements are informed by the 2022 AHA/ACC/HFSA Guideline for the Management of Heart Failure and relevant requirements of the CMS Conditions of Participation for Hospitals. The certification also incorporates a Quality Management System to develop, implement, and maintain an ongoing system for measuring, monitoring, and managing quality and patient safety to continually improve the care of patients.

“Achieving Heart Failure Advanced Certification demonstrates a commitment to excellence,” said Kelly Proctor, the president of DNV Healthcare USA Inc. “It helps demonstrate to your community that you are providing the highest level of care that a hospital is designed to offer.”

Grand Lake Health System is proudly committed to serving the community with compassionate care, advanced technology and exceptional expertise. Grand Lake Health System offers a comprehensive range of primary, acute, and therapeutic health services to the residents of the Grand Lake region. Throughout their proud history of providing healthcare services to the community, they have been recognized for excellence several times by some of the most trusted healthcare ratings and regulatory organizations in the country. These honors signify their commitment to quality and personalized patient care and help to solidify their position as the leading healthcare provider in the Grand Lake region.

About DNV

DNV is a global independent certification, assurance and risk management provider, operating in more than 100 countries. Through its broad experience and deep expertise, DNV advances safety and sustainable performance, sets industry benchmarks, and drives innovative solutions.

Whether certifying a company’s management system or products, accrediting hospitals, providing training, assessing supply chains or digital assets, DNV enables customers and stakeholders to make critical decisions with confidence, continually improve and realize long-term strategic goals sustainably.

DNV draws on its wide technical and industry expertise to help companies worldwide build consumer and stakeholder trust. Driven by its purpose, to safeguard life, property, and the environment, DNV helps tackle the challenges and global transformations facing its customers and the world today and is a trusted voice for many of the world’s most successful and forward-thinking companies.

For more information about DNV, visit www.dnvhealthcare.com.