Alzheimer’s Association to host healthy living program

DAYTON — The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter invites the community to attend a free Healthy Living for Brain and Body program scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 13, at Cypress Pointe Health Campus, 600 W. National Road, Englewood, from 2 to 3 p.m.

New science is providing insights into how to make lifestyle choices that may help keep both the brain and body healthy. Participants who join this program will learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement, and use hands-on tools to help them incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging.

“This program is excellent for anyone concerned about keeping a healthy brain and body, which are interconnected,” said Dayna Ritchey, program director of the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Cincinnati and Miami Valley Chapters. “We will share strategies to help you age well and reduce your risk of developing dementia.”

Physical activity, healthy diet, and staying socially and mentally active have long been listed among modifiable risk factors that could prevent or delay the development of dementia, according to the Alzheimer’s Association “2023 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures.” Recent research also has found a tie between eating ultra-processed foods and risk of dementia.

Pre-registration is recommended for all events. To register, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900. Free educational programs are offered monthly throughout the Miami Valley area. Visit www.alz.org/crf and search by zip code to find scheduled local programs.

There are 493,000 family and friends caring for 220,000 Ohioans older than 65 living with Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association Facts and Figures report. That number is expected to increase to 250,000 by 2025.

Those concerned about themselves or a loved one can contact the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter at 937-291-3332 to schedule a care consultation and be connected to free local resources.