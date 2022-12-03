Nominations open for Hinsch Community Service Awards

PIQUA — The Piqua Community Foundation is now accepting nominations for The Scott J. Hinsch & Margaret W. Hinsch Community Service Awards.

The Hinsch Family Fund of The Piqua Community Foundation offers The Hinsch Community Service Awards annually to recognize outstanding volunteers for charitable organizations. Two awards will be made each year:

• The Scott J. Hinsch Community Service Award to one male nominee;

• The Margaret W. Hinsch Community Service Award to one female nominee.

The Hinsch Family Fund was established in 2015 by Scott and Margaret Hinsch’s children and their spouses, John and Marsha Hinsch and Linda and the late Bob Campbell. The awards honor Scott and Margaret’s legacy of service to the Piqua community.

“We are so humbled to share these awards in memory of my parents who loved and served Piqua all their lives,” John Hinsch said in a press release.

Each selected award winner will each receive a glass plaque, and the organizations that nominated the winners will each receive a $2,000 unrestricted grant to serve the Piqua community from The Hinsch Family Fund of The Piqua Community Foundation.

The volunteers who received the awards for their service in 2021 are:

• Kenneth J. Grimes, Miami Valley Council, Boy Scouts of America;

• Edna Stiefel, Friends of the Piqua Parks.

The deadline for nominations for volunteers making outstanding contributions in 2022 is Jan. 23, 2023. To access the guidelines and nomination form for The Hinsch Community Service Awards, visit piquacommunityfoundation.org/hinsch.