The Edison Foundation welcomes two new board members

PIQUA — The Edison Foundation at Edison State Community College welcomed two new board members this year. The board oversees The Edison Foundation as it assists Edison State in meeting its educational and community service goals by providing resources to advance student success.

Brooke Ruhenkamp, representing Darke County, has expertise in human resources, leadership, and public speaking and served as a Fort Loramie Liberty Days committee member. A former Edison State student, Ruhenkamp states that the classes she took with the college allowed her to mature and grow. She later obtained her bachelor’s degree at Bowling Green State University in just five semesters and now works as a human resources business partner at Midmark in Versailles.

“Being on The Edison Foundation board gives me the opportunity to help influence and steer Edison State toward a sustainable future and provide students with the resources needed to help advance toward success,” Ruhenkamp said in a press release.

Residing in Shelby County, Matt Verhotz brings his experience in financial management, analytics, and public speaking to The Edison Foundation board. He is a commercial lender with Park National Bank in Piqua and serves as a board member for Sidney Alive and New Choices, Inc.

“I’m excited to be a part of an organization that can have a life-changing impact on students,” said Verhotz in the release. “With prior experience as an investment advisor and current experience as a banker, I can bring knowledgeable and prudent financial management and oversight to The Edison Foundation board.”

To learn more about The Edison Foundation and its board, visit www.edisonohio.edu/foundation.