Dec. 17 Saturday Night Live

TROY — The Miami County YMCA Robinson Braanch, 3060 S. County Road 25A, Troy, is offering Saturday Night Live from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Arrival for the event will start at 5:30 p.m. at the front desk. Glow in the dark games or light up the night featuring DJ Stephen will start at 6 p.m. followed by swimming and a pizza party. Pick-up will start at 8:45 p.m.

The SNL program is for children in grades Kindergarten through sixth grade and is $10 for YMCA members and $16 for non-members. Pre-registration is encouraged by calling the Robinson Branch at 937-440-9622.

For further information, contact Gage Uderman at the Robinson Branch by phone at 937-440-9622 or by email at [email protected]