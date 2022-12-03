Float Troy receives MCVCB tourism grant

TROY — The City of Troy’s unique Float Troy program has been awarded $3,000 from the Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau (MCVCB)’s new Tourism Grant Program. The funds will replace two rafts rented out as part of the floating tent experience.

The year 2022 is the first year of the MCVCB Tourism Grant Program, which funds projects that drive visitation and overnight stays, increase visitor spending to area communities, enhance the area’s livability and encourage tourism collaboration within Miami County and the region. Funding was awarded to Float Troy on Thursday, Dec. 1.

“We are fortunate to have an experience like Float Troy in Miami County,” MCVCB Executive Director Leiann Stewart said in a press release. “Being able to offer something so unique that you cannot do anywhere else in the country brings people from a wide area to check that item off their bucket list,”

“While here, they enjoy events, restaurants, shops, parks, museums, and attractions contributing to our local economy and supporting local businesses and organizations,” Stewart said.

Float Troy will start taking reservations for the 2023 season early this spring. For more information, visit www.float-troy.com.