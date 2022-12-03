Saturday’s Girls Basketball Roundup

TIPPECANOE — The Tippecanie girls basketball team cruised to a 45-19 win over Piqua Saturday at Tippecanoe High School.

Tippecanoe improved to 2-1 overall and 2-0 in the MVL, while Piqua dropped to 0-3 overall and 0-2 in the MVL.

The Red Devils jumped out to a 19-4 first quarter lead as Makenzie Chinn scored seven points, Emily Aselage added five and Maddie Moran scored four points.

Tippecanoe increased the margin to 29-7 at half and 39-13 after three quarters.

Chinn led all scorers with 18 points.

Aselage added seven points and Alexa Mader scored six points.

D’Vaya Cooper paced Piqua with seven points and Audrey Bean added six points.

Troy 50,

Xenia 46

TROY — The Troy girls basketball team improved to 2-2 overall and 2-1 in the MVL.

Troy trailed 15-6 after one quarter, but got within 23-18 at halftime.

The Trojans trailed 36-31 after three quarters, before rallying in the fourth quarter with a 19-10 advantage.

Amyannah Tucker and Kiyah Baker scored 13 points each to lead the Trojans.

Mackenzie Rogers added 12 points and Jaydn Almeida and Landry Niles scored five points each.

Miami East 51,

Milton-Union 38

CASSTOWN — The Miami East girls basketball team improved to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the TRC with a home win.

Milton-Union dropped to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in the TRC.

Miami East led 13-6, 26-14 and 38-23 at the quarter breaks.

Camryn Francis scored 15 points for the Vikings and Maryn Gross added 14.

Rachael Haak netted eight points and Katie Paulus scored six.

Jenna Brumbaugh had 13 points and three steals for Milton-Union.

Ava Berberich had 10 points and four steals and Rachel Jacobs had eight points and eight rebounds.

Covington 50,

Northridge 38

DAYTON — The Covington girls basketball team improved to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the TRC with a road win Saturday.

The Buccs trailed 9-8 after one quarter, but led 21-15 at halftime and 33-26 after three quarters.

Maggie Anderson led Covington with 14 points.

Gracie Anderson and Carlie Besecker scored 10 points each and Avery Koffer added eight points.

Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at [email protected]