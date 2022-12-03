OSP Dayton Post investigates 5-vehicle fatal crash on I-75

VANDALIA – The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) is investigating a five-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Friday, Dec. 2, at 2:45 p.m. on Interstate 75 at Interstate 70 in Butler Township.

According to an OSP press release, the preliminary investigation shows a Freightliner semi tractor-trailer combination, operated by Lilemon J. Ferguson, 59, of Columbus, was driving on the ramp from westbound I-70 to northbound I-75, when the vehicle went off the left side of the ramp.Ferguson then went through the gore and into the northbound lanes of I-75, where it struck three vehicles, a Freightliner semi tractor-trailer combination, operated by Ntunzwenimana M. Mathieu, 38, of Dallas; a Honda Civic, operated by Clayton A. Barhorst, 23, of Lebanon; and an additional passenger car.

After striking the three northbound vehicles, the Freightliner struck the concrete median barrier wall, where debris struck a southbound Chevrolet Camaro, operated by Terrance L. Toth, 71, of Tipp City. The Freightliner operated by Ferguson and the additional passenger car both caught fire.

Ferguson, Mathieu and Barhorst suffered nonlife-threatening injuries and were taken by ground ambulance to Miami Valley Hospital. Toth was not injured. The driver of the passenger car suffered fatal injuries at the scene. The identity of the driver of the passenger car and the vehicle information is unknown at this time.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Harrison Township Fire Department,Vandalia Division of Police, Huber Heights Police Division, Huber Heights Fire Division, Butler Township Police Department, Butler Township Fire Department, Tipp City Fire Department, Englewood Truck Towing & Recovery, Hollis Towing, Sandy’s Towing and Recovery, Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The southbound lanes of I-75 were closed for approximately three hours and have reopened with lane restrictions. The northbound lanes remain closed. The crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this crash investigation is asked to call the Dayton Post at 937-832-4794.