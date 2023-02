TROY — North Ridge Avenue will be closed to through traffic from West Main Street to York Lane from 7 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The road is closed for high voltage electric work by AES. The suggested detour is access from the north, Westbrook Road is an acceptable detour for semi truck deliveries.

For more information, contact the Troy City Engineer at 937-339-2641.