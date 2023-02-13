Laura house fire under investigation

LAURA — A Laura resident is hospitalized following a fire at his home in the 100 block of Pike Street on Monday morning; his step-son is in jail, charged with causing the fire.

Firefighters from Laura, along with the Union Township Life Squad, were dispatched to 111 E. Pike St. in the village of Laura at 11:58 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, on the report of a structure fire.

The lone occupant of the residence, Jack M. Noble, 58, was able to get out of the burning residence but was suffering from burns and smoke inhalation, said a press release from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. He was transported to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses reported hearing an explosion as the fire began and firefighters found the home fully engulfed on their arrival.

Miami County Sheriff’s detectives were called in to investigate.

The preliminary investigation revealed the fire was arson. A suspect was quickly identified as one Seth Zackary Ryan Johnson, 24. Johnson is the step-son of Noble and resided at the 111 E Pike St. address with him, the release said.

Johnson was not located at the scene and a broadcast was placed for him and his car. At 3:52 a.m., on Monday, Feb. 13, the Fairborn Police Department located Johnson in his vehicle. Miami County detectives responded to Fairborn. Johnson is currently being detained in the Greene County Jail.

A charge of aggravated arson has been filed on Johnson in Miami County. Detectives will be transporting Johnson back to Miami County where he will be incarcerated in the Miami County Jail.

Additional charges will likely be filed. Anyone having any information on this case is asked to contact Det. Steve Hickey at 937-440-6085 ext. 3987 or email at [email protected] Anonymous tips can also be left at www.miamicountyohio.gov/sheriff.

The investigation is on-going.

Mutual aide was provided by West Milton, Pleasant Hill, Ludlow Falls, Pitsburg, Arcanum, and Gettysburg.