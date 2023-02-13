Covington FFA places ninth in district competition

COVINGTON — The Covington-UVCC FFA Chapter traveled to The Ohio State University in Columbus for the Agricultural Communications Career Development Event contest. The team placed ninth in the state on Feb. 4, and members competing were; Mic Barhorst, Mara Newhouse, Ryan Rohr and Derrick Meyer.

Barhorst placed seventh as an individual in the contest. The Agricultural Communications Career Development Event allows students to practice journalist writing, blog post writing, website development and audio reporting clips.

Students participate in a mock press conference in which they put to use the journalist skills they learned. The team also completed a marketing plan given an assigned product and client and pitched their plan to a panel of judges at the state contest.

FFA works to develop premier leadership, personal growth, and career success in all its members. Covington is a satellite program of the Upper Valley Career Center.