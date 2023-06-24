PLEASANT HILL — Join in for a Library Heist themed Escape Room at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library on Friday, June 30, at 3 p.m.

The button makers in the DIY Room have gone missing! Follow the clues to piece together where the button makers are and who took them. For teens in six-12 grade. No registration is required. Call the library at 937-676-2731 for more information.

Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library is located at 12 N. Main St. in Pleasant Hill. For more information, call the library at 937-676-2731 or visit their website, www.tmcpl.org.