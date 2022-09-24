Oh Boba! opens in downtown Troy

TROY – The Troy community welcomed a new bubble tea store, Oh Boba!, at a ribbon-cutting event on Thursday, Sept. 22.

Oh Boba! is located at 217 Town Square, and has already opened to the public. The tea shop is open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.

They serve a variety of fruit teas, fruit smoothies, milk smoothies, milk teas, fresh brewed teas, and sparkling drinks. The smoothies are caffeine-free, and the sparkling drinks have a sugar-free option available. Various toppings can be added to the drinks as well. Besides drinks, the shop offers bubble waffles in a variety of flavors and toppings. They can also top it with ice cream.

According to co-owner, Jess Justice, bubble tea originated in Taiwan, and is essentially tea with flavored milk and toppings. The other co-owners are Ting Shi and QQ Qiang, who have operated other bubble tea stores and have experience making bubble tea.

“We’re all friends, and bubble tea and bubble waffles were a big part of us growing up. It’s a big thing here now, so we want to bring our experience from our childhoods to here,” said Justice.

Justice’s favorite drink is the taro milk tea, and her favorite food is a bubble waffle with vanilla ice cream and strawberries. The store favorite is the tiger black milk tea, which is the best seller. Justice said that the prettiest drink is the twilight sparkling drink. The most difficult drink to make, according to Justice, is the super fruit tea jar since it includes a lot of fruit such as strawberries, lemon, lime, and orange slices with a passion fruit and orange base.

Justice recommends new-comers try the strawberry milk tea or the Thai milk tea, noting that “It’s our equivalent of chicken nuggets.”

On the menu, there are leaves located next to menu items, which are recommended drinks.

Justice and the other co-owners are in the process of adding a delivery option through DoorDash or UberEats, but it is currently not available.

“We have received overwhelming love and support,” said Justice.

Oh Boba! started out of Pop-Up, Events, LLC in downtown Troy. From there, they gained regular customers who encouraged them to open their own store location.

“We’re looking forward to being a part of Troy and the community,” said Justice. “It’s all positive feedback right now.”

Justice said she wants to thank Pop-Up, their landlord, family and friends for all their help. She also wants to thank the Troy community for their support.