Troy High School earned 2022 College Success Award

TROY – GreatSchools, the nation’s leading nonprofit providing school information to parents and families, has awarded Troy High School one of its prestigious College Success Awards. The annual recognition honors schools that excel at preparing students to enroll and succeed in college, as determined by available data in each state.

Troy High School is among 1,742 high schools from 25 states that have demonstrated a successful track record of graduating students who enroll in two- or four-year colleges, are ready for college-level coursework and persist on to their second year.

“We are very proud of our students and the dedication they show to a variety of activities while still maintaining rigorous expectations in their academic courses,” Troy High School Principal Dave Dilbone said. “We strive to prepare our students for success beyond the classroom, knowing that they are well-rounded individuals who proudly represent Troy High School and Troy City Schools. This award is an indicator that our students are academically poised for post-secondary success.”

Troy High School has adopted and upheld many practices to support their students’ college preparation and success, including a variety of rigorous academic offerings, such as AP courses and numerous CCP/ACP courses taught by THS teachers through Edison State Community College and Indiana University. All freshmen students meet with their school counselor to discuss personal and academic interests in order to guide them towards success at Troy High School and beyond. Overall, the students of Troy High School strive for excellence inside the classroom as well as through athletic, musical and academic extracurricular activities, with a high level of participation from the student body in those extracurricular activities.

The College Success Award is possible because Ohio is leading the nation in both collecting and transparently sharing information on how students perform after high school, which is valuable information for families, educators and policymakers.

“We applaud Troy High School for prioritizing a high-quality public education that puts students on the path to bright futures,” said Jon Deane, CEO of GreatSchools. “It’s inspiring to see how an entire school community — students, teachers, and families — can work together in pursuit of a common goal: success for all. Congratulations to Troy High School for receiving the College Success Award as proof of their hard work and dedication.”