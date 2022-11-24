Ohio Housing Finance Agency offers utilities assistance

TROY — The Miami County Community Action Council (CAC) is administering a program that can provide a wide range of assistance for homeowners including property taxes, homeowner’s insurance, flood insurance, mortgage insurance, and HOA or condominium fees.

This program expires soon and the deadline for application is June 9, 2023.

According to a CAC pres release, any homeowner who resides in Miami County who has had or is facing financial hardships as a result of the pandemic, and meets the income levels below may be eligible:

• Family size: 1 — 30 day income max: $8,494; annual max income: $103,350;

• Family size: 2 — 30 day income max: $9,715; annual max income: $118,200;

• Family size: 3 — 30 day income max: $10,923; annual max income: $132,900;

• Family size: 4 — 30 day income max: $12,131; annual max income: $147,600;

• Family size: 5 — 30 day income max: $13,105; annual max income: $159,450;

• Family size: 6 — 30 day income max: $14,079; annual max income: $171,300.

Eligibility

The homeowner must have:

• Experienced a financial hardship during the coronavirus that must be documented using the Financial Hardship Attestation Form.

• Property taxes must not be in escrow through a lender.

Guidelines

• Assistance is capped at $10,000 per family or household.

• Applicants need not be delinquent in order to be eligible.

• Property taxes paid through an escrow account cannot be paid by this program. Applicants may still be eligible but would have to apply directly (online) to OHFA at https://savethedream.ohiohome.org.

• No payments made directly to the applicants, or for expenses paid previously. Mobile home residents whose mobile home is in their name are considered homeowners but lot rent is an eligible expense.

• All individuals applying for assistance must complete an application packet along with required documents.

• All applications can be mailed or dropped off in the Community Action Agency drop box at 1695 Troy-Sidney Road, Troy, Ohio 45373.

• Call 937-335-7921 to get an application, or ask questions.