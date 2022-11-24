Taste-T-Love baby food recalls pureed baby food

DAYTON — Taste-T-Love Baby Food has issue a voluntary recall of all varieties of baby food puree packaged in 4 oz. squeeze pouches dated April 2022 to February 2023.

Products are labeled with the Taste-T-Love Baby Food label. According to a press release from the company, the products are adulterated because they were produced without the benefit of inspection, in which the sanitation and safety requirements could not be verified.

Products were available for sale or served at Samozrejme Market, 123 S. Market St. in Troy, and the other following business in the Dayton area:

• Dorothy Lane Market, 740 N. Main St., Springboro, Ohio 45066;

• MVCDC Springfield Children’s Center, 1450 S. Yellow Springs St., Springfield, Ohio 45506;

• Dayton Children’s Hospital, 1 Children’s Plaza, Dayton, Ohio 45404;

• Mini University, 115 Harbert Drive, Beavercreek, Ohio 45440.

There have been no reports of illness involving these products. Individuals exhibiting signs or symptoms of a food-borne illness or an allergic reaction should contact a physician immediately. All products should be discarded.