Ohio releases model K-12 cell phone policy

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Education and Workforce released a model cell phone policy Wednesday as K-12 schools work to limit student phone use during the school day.

A new law signed by Gov. Mike DeWine in May orders all public K-12 schools to adopt a cell phone policy by July 2025.

The ODEW’s model policy recommends a total prohibition on cell phone use, except for students who need to access a phone to monitor their health or as part of their individualized education plan, also known as an IEP.