COLUMBUS — State primaries and local races around the nation are especially significant this election year, and iVoterGuide.com is helping to ensure that voters everywhere are informed before they head to the polls.

“Regardless of how they cast their votes, Americans want accurate, well-researched information and trusted guidance in order to remove all uncertainty from the most important part of voting — making the right choice,” said iVoterGuide.com President Debbie Wuthnow. “The largest threat to our republic is the indifference many Americans exhibit by not participating in elections, especially involving ballot measures with generational implications. One key reason is the lack of trustworthy information. Now more than ever, Americans need reliable, honest, sources to distinguish facts from falsehood. iVoterGuide provides comprehensive comparison of issues with just a couple of clicks.”

WHO: iVoterGuide.com

WHAT: Voter guide which clearly explains Ohio’s proposed constitutional amendment and consequences of opposing outcomes. The voter guide addresses arguments for and against the amendment, endorsements, and financial backing information.

WHERE: Online at https://ivoterguide.com/all-in-state/oh

WHEN: Special election is Aug. 8, 2023

WHY: iVoterGuide.com offers election dates, registration deadlines, polling locations, and other information needed to help Americans vote wisely and identify candidates on the ballot who share their values. Related tools are also available to inform family, neighbors, and business associates about getting their own personalized ballots. iVoterGuide.com is helping to restore the principles of limited government, free enterprise, and traditional American values.

HOW: Providing the most comprehensive, educational information on thousands of races across the country, iVoterGuide.com has researched thousands of candidates and offers personalized voting information and candidate evaluations. In 2022, iVoterGuide’s expert researchers gave an in-depth analysis — and overall rating — for 13,000+ candidates in 5,190 races nationwide. Learn more at iVoterGuide.com.

For voters who are unsure of who to vote for, iVoterGuide.com provides accurate, up-to-date information on thousands of candidates. Because differences between candidates aren’t as readily apparent in the primary as in the General Election, iVoterGuide.com’s research and ratings can be extremely valuable in helping voters determine the distinctions between candidates who all run under the same party banner.

iVoterGuide.com is dedicated to equipping Americans to be informed, educated voters and is a one-stop resource for candidate ratings and election information. iVoterGuide.com is known for its accuracy and integrity in researching and evaluating candidates and equipping Christians to vote wisely and be good stewards of their citizenship.

