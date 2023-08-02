By Matt Clevenger

TROY — Demolition work is underway at Spinnaker Coating on East Water Street, and workers have started the process of tearing down exterior walls of the approximately 100-year-old factory facility.

Workers started demolishing the structure, located at 518 E. Water St., on Monday, July 17, Troy development director Tim Davis said. Demolition work is expected to take several weeks to complete.

The Water Street facility has been closed since approximately April, Davis said, although Spinnaker Coating currently operates another facility located on Marybill Drive in Troy.

“Spinnaker is actually still located in Troy,” Davis said. “They have a facility over on Marybill Drive that they’ve basically moved to.”

“I think the building here was just inefficient for them,” he said. “It’s definitely more efficient where they’re currently at.”

Officials with Spinnaker Coating have not responded to calls or emails seeking comment for this story.

The Water Street site includes approximately 4.5 acres, and is zoned for light industrial use.

“It’s currently M-2, light industrial district,” Davis said. “I’m assuming it’s going to become maybe a mixture of some small retail and residential uses, would be my guess. It will probably take a re-zoning, or maybe go to a planned development kind of approach.”

The property was evaluated by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for possible contamination in approximately 2021, Davis said.

“It was remediated,” he said. “It had an area that they determined was dirty, so they had to go down and dig down about ten to twelve feet into the ground and take the contaminated dirt out, and then replace it with clean fill.”

Originally constructed in 1905, the building was owned by Brownbridge, which later became Spinnaker Coating.

“It’s kind of multiple buildings that basically were merged together,” Davis said. “It used to be Brownbridge; they opened their doors in 1928.”