Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County earns Gold Seal of Approval

TROY — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Home Care Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards.

The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care. This is a re-accreditation for Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County.

Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review July 19-22, 2022. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with home care standards spanning several areas including emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, medication management and patient safety.

The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with healthcare experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help healthcare organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

“As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible,” said Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive,

The Joint Commission. “We commend Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”

Carey Short, executive director of Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, recognized the staff members of Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County for their dedication to excellence and patient safety.

“Accreditation from The Joint Commission honors the hard work and dedication of our staff members who provide superior care and superior services to the patients and families we are honored and privileged to serve,” Short said. “The Joint Commission surveyor was very complimentary about the professionalism and the care our team provided to patients during their visits. We’re grateful to our staff for their support of our mission as we went through this process.”

To prepare for the accreditation process, the leadership team at Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County reviewed The Joint Commission standards to better understand what the survey would entail. The team ensured that the not-for-profit organization had appropriate policies in place to address the standards of The Joint Commission. The team reviewed records to ensure the organization was meeting the expectations for compliance and reporting. They also reviewed patient safety policies.