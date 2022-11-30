Visit Santa Saturday in Tipp City

TIPP CITY — The Visit with Santa event hosted by Tipp Monroe Community Services returns this year on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9-11:30 a.m.

The event will be held at the Broadway Elementary School in Tipp City. Admission is a non-perishable food item or new unwrapped toy. Cash donations are also accepted. All cash, food and toy donations will be distributed to local families through Needy Basket.

Participants will have the opportunity to talk to Santa and to have their photo taken in an area designed by Sharon Elaine. All photos taken by TMCS will be posted on the TMCS Facebook page. Parents are encouraged to take photos as well. This year’s event will also include new games and new crafts. There will be a coloring station, music, face painting and a visit from Ranger Vic. Snacks will also be provided.

For more information about this event, visit www.tmcomservices.org or call 937-667-8631.

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a local nonprofit organization responsible for identifying and filling the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. They provide recreational, educational, cultural and social services programs. Visit their website for more information at www.tmcomservices.org.