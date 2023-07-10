Troy’s Devon Strobel and Aidan Coleman wrap up a ball carrier last season. Strobel will return for the Trojan defense. Photos Provided By Lee Woolery and Mike Ullery Piqua receiver Mickey Anderson fights for yardage in a game last season. Photos Provided By Lee Woolery and Mike Ullery Tippecanoe’s Evan Liette will be back in the Red Devils backfield this season. Photos Provided By Lee Woolery and Mike Ullery Lehman Catholic quarterback Donovan O’Leary will return for the Cavaliers this season. SDN File Photo

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the regional assignments for the upcoming football season, with the top 16 teams in each region at the end of the regular season advancing to the postseason.

D-II, REGION 8

Piqua and Troy return to D-II, Region 8.

Also competing in that region will be Anderson, Belmont, Edgewood, Fairborn, Harrison, Kings, LaSalle, Lima Senior, Little Miami, Loveland, Northmont, Northwest, Ross, Sidney, Stebbins, Talawanda, Turpin, Winton Woods, Withrow and Xenia.

D-III, REGION 12

Tippecanoe returns to D-III, Region 12 after advancing to the state semifinals a year ago.

Also competing in that region will be Aiken, Carroll, Badin, Bellbrook, Butler, Celina, Chaminade-Julienne, Elida, Franklin, Goshen, Greenville, Hillsboro, Hughes, Meadowdale, Monroe, Mount Healthy, New Richmond, Oakwood, Shawnee, Tecumseh, Thurgood Marshall, Trotwood-Madison, Wapakoneta, West Carrollton, Western Brown, Wilmington and Woodward.

D-IV, REGION 16

Bethel will compete in D-IV, Region 16.

Joining them in that regional will be Alter, McNicholas, Batavia, Fenwick, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, Clinton-Massie, Dunbar, Eaton, Graham, Indian Hill, Kenton Ridge, McClain, Northridge, Ponitz Tech, Reading, Roger Bacon, Springfield Shawnee, Shroder, Taft, Taylor, Unioto, Urbana, Washington Court House Washington, Waverly and Wyoming.

D-V, REGION 20

Miami East and Milton-Union will compete in D-V, Region 20.

Joining them in the regional will be Bethel-Tate,Blanchester, Brookville, Carlisle, Clark-Montessori, Clermont Northeastern, East Clinton, Finneytown, Gamble Montessori, Greeneview, Greenon, Madeira, Middletown Madison, Madison-Plains, Mariemont, North College Hill, Northeastern, Northwestern, Norwood, Preble Shawnee, Purcell-Marian, Summit Country Day, Valley View Waynesville, Westfall and Zane Trace.

D-VI, REGION 24

Troy Christian is in D-VI, Region 24.

Joining them in the region are Adena, Allen East, Anna, Arcanum, Cincinnati Country Day, Dayton Christian, Deer Park, Dixie, Fairbanks, Huntington, National Trail, Paint Valley, Parkway, Riverview East Academy, Chillicothe Southeastern, Tri-Village, Triad, Twin Valley South, Lucasville Valley, Versailles, West Liberty-Salem and Williamsburg.

D-VII, REGION 28

Bradford, Covington and Lehman Catholic will compete in D-VII, Regional 28.

Joining them in the region are Ansonia, Catholic Central, Cedarville, Cincinnati College Prep, Fayetteville, Fort Loramie, Fort Recovery, Lockland, Marion Local, Mechancisburg, Miami Valley Christian Academy, Minster, Mississinawa Valley, New Bremen, New Miami, Riverside, South Charleston Southeastern, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place, St. Henry and Tri-County North.

Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at [email protected]