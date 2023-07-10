Piqua Police log

MONDAY

-2:30 a.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault in the 300 block of McKinley Avenue.

SUNDAY

-9:23 p.m.: assault. William J. Willis, Jr, 25, of Piqua, was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated menacing and criminal trespassing.

-8:59 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 1000 block of Boone Street.

-8:50 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street.

-8:26 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street. Matthew R. Cartonia, 38, of Troy, was charged with theft, assault, criminal damaging, and driving under suspension.

-5:45 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Hance Pavilion on Forest Avenue.

-3:17 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 400 block of Kitt Street.

-10:17 a.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at Nail Creations on Clark Avenue. A female subject was reported posting slander about a male subject on social media.

-2:55 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Swift Run Lake roadside park on North state Route 66.

SATURDAY

-7:51 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 400 block of Brook Street.

-5:09 p.m.: driving without consent. Officers responded to a report of driving without consent near the intersection of Young Street and South Roosevelt Avenue.

-4:39 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 700 block of Blaine Avenue. A subject reported their debit card information had been hacked and used to make a purchase.

-4:26 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street. Scott A. Bowen, Sr, 48, of Piqua, was charged with theft.

-1:04 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Wamart on East Ash Street. Emerson S. Reed, 24, of Piqua, was charged with theft.

-6:03 a.m.: arson. Officers responded to a report of arson in the 500 block of Glenwood Avenue. A vehicle was reported damaged by fire.

FRIDAY

-9:23 p.m.: assault. Ricky A. Devlin, 36, of Piqua, was charged with aggravated assault and aggravated menacing.

-7:45 p.m.:trespassing. Chip A. Mills, 31, of Piqua, was charged with criminal trespassing.

-6:46 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street. Aaron L. Baker, 51, of Springfield, was charged with theft.

-4:31 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street.

-12:50 p.m. theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 2200 block of Deerfield Xing.

-9:09 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal in the 1100 block of Nicklin Avenue. Wendy S. Maxon, 54, of Piqua, was charged with criminal damaging.

-9:02 a.m.: fraud. Officer responded to a report of fraud in the 1500 block of Andover Avenue. The victim reported their social security number was compromised by an unknown individual.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.