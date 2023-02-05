OHSWCA District Dual Roundup

The Ohio Wrestling Coaches Association district duals were held Saturday.

D-II

GRAHAM

ST. PARIS — The Tippecanoe wrestling team competed at Graham High School Saturday, dropping two matches.

Tippecanoe lost to Granville 55-24.

Collin Isaac (138) and Alex Shellhammer (175) won by pin and Andrew Lyons (113) and Oliver Murry (132) won by forfeit.

In a consolation match, Tipp lost to Wlimington 42-30.

Winning by pin were Trent Thompson (120), Payton Bey (150), Blake Thompson (165) and Shellhammer (175).

Winning by forfeit was Brett Ballard (157).

D-III

MIAMI EAST

CASSTOWN — The Miami East and Troy Christian teams competed at Miami East High School.

Miami East defeated Allen East 56-21 in the semifinals.

Winning by pin were Braden Lewis (106), Cooper Shore (120) and Daniel Martin (150).

Winning by default was Chris Smith (175) and winning by decision was Drake Bennett (215).

Winning by forfeit were Gabe Cole (113), Garrett Fine (126), Gunner Weldy (132), Layton Hughes (138) and Maryn Gross (144).

In the championship match, East lost to Legacy Christian 45-33.

Winning by pin were Shore (120), John Kemp (157), Smith (175) and Dustin Winner (285).

Winning by decision was Bennett (190) and winning by forfeit was Weldy (132).

Troy Christian lost to Indians Lake 57-18.

Winning by pin were Kyle Schroer (106), Jason Shaffer (126) and Connor Havill (175).

Troy Christian defeated Allen East in a consolation match 42-30.

Winning by pin were Schroer (106), Havill (190) and Lee Burkett (215).

Winning by forfeit were Shaffer (126), Dalton Davis (132), Quinn Bostic (138) and Jake Orange (144).

VERSAILLES

VERSAILLES — The Covington wrestling team competed at Versailles High School.

The Buccs lost to Brookville 54-24.

Winning by pin were Michael Hagen (120), Chase Vanderhorst (132) and Caleb Ryman (138).

Winning by decision were Carson Taylor (106) and Jericho Quinter (126).

In a consolation match, Covington defeated Wayne Trace 57-18.

Winning by pin were Taylor (106) and Aveyen Meek (150).

Winning by decision was Hagen (120).

Winning by forfeit were Christian Clark (113), Quinter (126), Vanderhorst (132), Ryman (138), Mason Epperson (157), Ashtin Gardner (190) and Zeb Woodward-Roeth (215).