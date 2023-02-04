Saturday Girls Basketball Roundup

TIPP CITY — Makenzie Chinn had a lot to celebrate on her 18th brithday Saturday.

The Tippecanoe senior passed 1,000 career points, scoring 18 points to lead the Red Devils to a 48-44 win over Vandalia-Butler.

Chinn now has 1,010 career points.

Tipp led 11-8, 22-20 and 36-31 at the quarter breaks.

The Red Devils, 15-7 overall and 13-5 in the MVL, will open Tecumseh D-II sectional tournament play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night against Bellefontaine.

Troy 29,

Piqua 22

TROY — The Troy girls basketball team celebrated Senior Day and closed the regular season with a 29-22 win over Piqua Saturday in MVL action at the Trojan Activity Center.

Troy, 8-14 overall and 8-10 in the MVL, will open Vandalia D-I sectional play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against Xenia.

Piqua dropped to 4-17 overall and 3-15 in the MVL.

The Indians will open Troy D-I sectional play at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13 against the Stebbins-Springboro winner.

Brynn Siler had five points in the opening quarter as Troy opened an 8-2 led.

But, Audrey Bean four straight points in the second quarter to get Piqua within 8-6 and closed the half with two free throws as Piqua trailed 12-8 at the break.

Bean had all eight Piqua points in the opening half.

Two free throws and basket by Bean had Piqua within 16-14 late in the third quarter.

But, Troy would scored 13 straight points to open a 29-14 lead, before Piqua scored the game’s final eight points.

Siler led Troy with 13 points.

Amyannah Tucker had nine points and seven rebounds and Kiyah Baker and Jadyn Almeida both pulled down five rebounds.

Bean led Piqua with 14 points and seven rebounds and Aubree Carroll had six points.

D’Vaya Cooper had nine rebounds and Abby Brookhart pulled down six.

Troy was 11 of 41 from the floor for 27 percent and four of 10 from the line for 40 percent.

Piqua was seven of 47 from the floor for 15 percent and eight of nine from the line for 89 percent.

Piqua won the battle of the boards 29-28 and had 13 turnovers to Troy’s 17.

Milton-Union 46,

Newton 37

PLEASANT HILL — The Milton-Union girls basketball team closed the regular season with a road win.

The Bulldogs, 17-5, will open Northridge D-III sectional play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against Arcanum

Newton, 8-14, will open Versailles D-IV sectional play at 8 p.m. Feb. 15 against Southeastern.

The Bulldogs led 11-9, 25-17 and 44-27 at the quarter breaks.

Jenna Brumbaugh had 12 points, three assists and three steals.

Ava Berberich had nine points, five assists and six steals and Shannon Brumbaugh had eight points, six rebounds and three blocked shots.

Rachel Jacobs had eight points, six rebounds and two blocked shots and Kearsyn Robison had eight points.

Reese Hess led Newton with 21 points and five 3-pointers and Layla VanCulin scored 10 points.