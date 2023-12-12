Old Scratch Pizza plans January 2024 opening

Old Scratch Pizza is planning to open a new location in Troy sometime in January 2024. Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today Courtesy | Old Scratch Pizza

By Matt Clevenger

[email protected]

TROY — Work is progressing on the new Old Scratch Pizza location under construction on East Race Street, which is expected to open in early 2024.

“We are anticipating a grand opening the first week of January 2024,” Marketing Manager Clare Lowry said.

Located at 19 E. Race St. in the former Fire Station 11, the new location will include 6,500-square-feet and feature approximately 140 seats.

“Old Scratch Troy will have patio seating opening up in the spring, and will be part of the DORA,” Lowry said. “Unfortunately, the fire pole was moved to the new fire station.”

Specializing in Neapolitan-style pizzas, Old Scratch Pizza also features salads and unique side dishes.

“Our menu at Old Scratch Pizza is unexpected,” Lowry said. “Just like traditional Neapolitan pizzas, ours are hand-stretched and topped, then baked quickly in a brick wood-burning oven. The result is a slightly charred bubbly and chewy crust with a softer middle; we recommend our guest embrace giving each pizza slice a slight fold to get the perfect bite.”

“At the core of our menu are super premium and house-made ingredients that we use to craft some truly unique pies,” she said.

Old Scratch Pizza was established in 2016, and features locations in downtown Dayton, Centerville and Beavercreek. The Troy location will employ approximately 60 crew members, Lowry said, and applications can be submitted online at www.oldscratchpizza.com/careers.

“We are currently seeking applicants for all positions, particularly line cooks and back of house staff,” she said.