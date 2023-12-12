Indian Ridge plans annual luminary display

Holiday lights and approximately 1400 luminaries will be displayed throughout the Indian Ridge neighborhood in Piqua from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16. Courtesy | Indian Ridge Builders Courtesy | Indian Ridge Builders

PIQUA — Members of the public are invited to drive through the Indian Ridge neighborhood in Piqua from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16, viewing the neighborhood’s annual holiday display of luminaries, lights and decorations.

The driving tour will feature approximately 200 lit Christmas trees, and 1400 luminaries will line the sidewalks, anchored with canned goods donated by each resident. Canned goods will be donated to the Bethany Center in Piqua.

“We’ve been doing it for five or six years at this point, and we’ve kind of added to it every year since we started,” Indian Ridge Builders President Rob Alexander said.

“There’s a little over 210 families who live in Indian Ridge; and I would say probably 70 to 80 percent of them will decorate,” he said. “We just do it to build a sense of community, and make it fun within the neighborhood.”

The neighborhood will also host its annual Christmas Lighting Contest on Saturday, Dec. 16.

“The night that we have the luminaries, we have some judges who go around and we award prizes for the top three or four homes, depending on different criteria,” Alexander said.

Indian Ridge is located off of US Interstate 75, Exit 83 on County Road 25-A in Piqua, across from Piqua Junior High School and Piqua High School.

“We do a big national night out event, and we do community-wide garage sales and movies in the park,” Alexander said. “We do a lot of things to build a sense of community, and this is just one the things we do this time of year.”